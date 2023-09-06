Denon’s PerL revive the NuraTrue Pro earbuds with personalised sound

Will Denon provide the same unparalleled experience that Nura did?

Denon’s PerL and PerL Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds are now available, boasting personalised sound capabilities.

If these look familiar to you, it’s because they’re remodelled versions of the NuraTrue Pro and NuraTrue earbuds by Australian startup brand Nura, which Denon’s parent company, Masimo, acquired earlier this year. This makes them the first Denon-branded Nura product to hit the market.

The earbuds feature Masimo AAT (Adaptive Acoustic Technology), allowing you to create and apply your own personalised sound profile to the earbuds. This works in the same way as Nura’s personalisation process did, measuring otoacoustic emissions (OAEs) in your inner ear by playing a range of tones and frequencies and capturing the results.

Once your OAEs are analysed, your unique hearing profile is created and available to view on the Denon PerL app for iOS and Android. The brand says this profile provides “unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity – tuned perfectly to your own hearing and elevated by Denon’s vivid and spacious signature sound.”

Denon’s PerL Pro earbuds are capable of providing high-quality sound via Bluetooth. Again, this was a feature of the now-discontinued NuraTrue Pro, which were the first wireless earbuds to feature Qualcomm’s aptX lossless audio technology. Denon adds that the PerL Pro also creates “a surround sound effect,” presumably allowing you to listen to spatial audio formats with compatible devices.

Both the PerL and PerL Pro feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. PerL Pro uses eight microphones to offer a more accomplished sound-cancelling experience.

The PerL Pros offer eight hours of battery, with a further 32 via the charging case. The PerLs, meanwhile, pack six hours on battery with an extra 24 via the case.

Will the PerL Pros and the new Denon PerL app retain the critical acclaim that NuraTrue Pro received? In our review of the NuraTrue Pro, we said: The NuraTrue Pros are my new favourite wireless earbuds. So much so that I’ve not reached for my other casual-listening headphones since unboxing them. Why? It’s simple – they just sound far better than the rest: rich, deep, detailed, and exciting.”

Keep your eyes peeled for a review of the PerL Pro on MusicTech.

The Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones are now available for £299/$349 and £189/ $199, respectively.

Learn more at denon.com