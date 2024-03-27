Denon announces DHT-S218 full-range Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

You can get your hands on one for £249.

Denon has announced its latest Dolby Atmos sound bar, the DHT-S218, and it looks like an exciting option for the price.

With a sleek, wall-mountable build and down-firing subwoofers built-in, as well as dual mid-range drivers, and tweeters, the DHT-S218 allows you to improve your sound without taking up too much space, making it ideal for smaller rooms. And, the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio gives high-quality wireless sound and lower latency when paired with a smartphone.

It has an HDMI eARC with support for VRR, ALLM and 4K, as well as optical and analogue inputs. There are three levels of audio enhancement with the Dialogue Enhancer, so you can turn up the dialogue without increasing the overall volume. It’s just 60mm tall, so will fit under most smaller TVs without too much difficulty, and it’s designed for 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

There are four different sound modes – Movie, Night, Music, and Pure – to suit different occasions. Pure mode, for example, takes away all surround processing. With multi-pairing and multi-point functions, too, it’s easy to pair and connect to multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops and tablets. And, you can seamlessly switch between multiple Bluetooth devices without needing to manually disconnect and reconnect as required.

It follows previous models like 2022’s DHT-S517, which we thought was a reasonable price and would fit under most TVs, but we felt was slightly low on features. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Denon shared its PerL Pro earbuds, which while on the expensive side offer a great auditory experience.

Denon was founded in 1910, so over 110 years of experience has gone into the making of the DHT-S218.

You can buy the DHT-S218 for £249 now, or find out more information on at Denon.