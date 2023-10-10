Danny Tenaglia is auctioning off 50 years’ worth of studio and DJ gear

“Now is the right time to pass them onto new owners who will continue to appreciate them.”

Veteran house music producer Danny Tenaglia is auctioning his personal collection of music production, DJing gear and records amassed over the space of 50 years.

Revealed in a post to Instagram last week, the 62-year-old Music Is The Answer producer told fans he planned to auction off the collection through the selling platform, Amplifyd, urging people to only make bids through the platform instead of messaging him directly.

Included in the auction so far is a Roland TR-909, an EMU SP-1200, a PLAYdifferently MODEL 1 6-Channel Analogue DJ mixer, a Roland Juno 106, an Oberheim DMX Midi and loads more, including a Waldorf Microwave XT synth. According to Tenaglia, a select number of his colossal record collection will added “eventually”.

In a recent Instagram post made since launching the auction, he writes, “Reading all the positive comments surrounding the equipment auction made this week very special. It was so nice to reminisce about my journey with these pieces of equipment and reaffirmed my belief that now is the right time to pass them on to new owners who will continue to appreciate them and hopefully get great use out of them creating bombs I can drop at my gigs!

“I’m very happy to see that things are running smoothly on the @amplifydhq website. And I do appreciate all of the personal messages regarding interest in some of the gear, but it’s becoming a bit overwhelming. I hope everyone can get a small piece of this collection.”

According to Tenaglia, some of his record collection will also be sold. If you’ve ever seen videos of his impressive basement, where the collection is kept, you’ll be all too aware of how huge this is. The record collection covers three walls and an additional shelf.

Tenaglia is not the only producer deciding to sell his cumbersome collection of hardware. Dive creator Tycho recently posted a ton of gear to Reverb.com, with the collection coming to $160,000 overall.

Unlike Tenaglia, Tycho’s reasons are not related to retirement. In a recent interview with MusicTech, he cited a shift to software as the reason. “I’m definitely a plugin junkie; my gear lust has switched from hardware to software,” he said. “I’ve used a lot of software in the past; it’s not like I just started using software instruments. But I force myself to… if there’s a software equivalent of a tool or an instrument, I’m going to use that instead of the hardware, no matter what.”

Are you interested in getting your hands on some of Danny Tenaglia’s gear collection? Head to amplifyd.com to put in your bid.