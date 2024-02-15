Cherry Audio launches plugin emulation of the Roland CR-78 drum machine – famously used on Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight

“This is the most fun I’ve had with any plugin I’ve ever played,” says musician Tim Shoebridge.

Cherry Audio is launching into the drum machine game, its first release a plugin emulating the Roland CR-78, made famous by Blondie and Phil Collins.

According to Cherry Audio, the CR drum machine aims to recreate the sound and look of the original, but also adds 16 or 24-step X0X-style programming for a smoother workflow.

In addition to this is a song mode for pattern chaining and looping, swing and velocity features, and a preset library offering more than 250 additional sounds in multiple styles and genres.

The brand has also employed “modelled synthesis” which gives users the option to access extensive parameter tweaking options that go further than what is offered on the Roland CR-78.

There’s also plenty of effects and mixing options such as level and mute controls, and the option to adjust the overdrive, flanger, delay and gated reverb. As well as this is effect send buttons for each voice, along with a master compressor and a six-band graphic EQ.

The Roland CompuRhythm CR-78 was released in 1978, and was famed for its use in Blondie’s Heart of Glass, Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight and Hall & Oats’ I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).

The original device was hailed as being the first of it’s kind, as the first programmable, microprocessor-controlled analogue beatbox.

To showcase the release Cherry Audio and musician Tim Shoebridge have teamed up to create an extensive video that introduces users to the classic CR-78 sounds and the features on the new CR-78 drum machine.

“I’ve had absolutely tons and tons of fun with this particular plugin. I didn’t think I was going to enjoy it as much as I have,” says Shoebridge. “I’m not making it up. This is the most fun I’ve had with any plugin I’ve ever played.”

You can watch the video below:

For more information on the CR-78 drum machine, you can head to Cherry Audio.