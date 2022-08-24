Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 may arrive in September, leak suggests

A trove of images of the announced Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 has leaked, alongside alleged details of design updates, pricing, battery life and more.

According to a post on the German website WinFuture, the follow-up to Bose’s lauded QuietComfort Earbuds features an updated form factor and a $299 price tag— almost $20 more than the original QuietComfort Earbuds.

When it comes to design, it appears the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will stand less proud of the wearer’s ears and may weigh less, too. The charging case accompanying them also looks to have undergone a redesign, with a more slender and deeper shape. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 look like they will come in a choice of black or white, though it remains to be seen if the photos leaked via WinFuture are exhaustive.

According to WinFuture, the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will pick up where their predecessors left off when it comes to control features. This is likely to include gestural control via capacitive panels on the outside of their housing as well as in the Bose app, which will also allow users to adjust EQ, choose their source audio and select operating modes.

MusicTech praised the original QuietComfort Earbuds in last year’s Best Earbuds To Buy In 2021 list, noting their “fantastic ANC for both listening to music and making calls.

“If you regularly work out in a noisy environment, these are the perfect pair of earbuds. Alongside that is a volume-optimised Active EQ that keeps the sound crisp no matter how high you turn up the volume. Expect tonal balance at all times, even if you’ve cranked things up loudly.”

If the speculation proves accurate, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are set to launch within a matter of weeks. This would follow both the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) tech show, indeed the biggest tech show in Europe, and Apple’s September iPhone 14 event.

“We will of course provide further details about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as soon as we have them or an official presentation has taken place,” stated WinFuture.

To stay up-to-date on any developments, visit Bose’s website.