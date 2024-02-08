You could win a Moog Source synthesizer signed by Bob Moog himself

Looking to add an iconic synth to your collection and contribute to a meaningful cause? Now you can.

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced a fundraising raffle for an excellent condition vintage Moog Source synthesizer signed by Bob Moog himself.

Open internationally, the raffle is currently ongoing and will end on 26 February at 1159pm ET, or when all 5,000 tickets are sold. Tickets are $20 each, 6 for $100, 14 for $200, or 40 for $500, and can be purchased at the Moog Foundation website. The winner will be announced on Friday, 1 March 2024.

Originally released in 1981, the Source is a unique piece of music history that embodies both tradition and progression in the sonic world. The unit in the raffle was donated by musician, composer, and sound designer Erik Norlander, who co-designed the legendary Alesis Andromeda analogue synthesizer. It has a serial number of 3948 and was built in Cheektowaga, New York. The synth also has an estimated value of $3,500 and makes for a valuable collector’s item, even more so with Bob Moog’s signature on it.

“This Source is signed by Bob himself, and its new owner will have an extremely special piece of synthesizer history in addition to a beautiful sounding musical instrument,” Norlander says.

“It is a solid performer with the epic Moog transistor ladder filter sound that we all know and love. For me the Source brings much of the weight of the Minimoog Model D but also some noticeable midrange punch that gives it its own sonic character. Owners of multiple Moog instruments will find that the Source occupies its own unique space and will be a worthy and treasured addition to any synth collection.”

Funds raised from the raffle will be used to expand the Bob Moog Foundation’s hallmark education project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool. The raffle will also support the Bob Moog Foundation Archives and the Moogseum, an immersive, experiential facility in Asheville, North Carolina, which brings Bob Moog’s pioneering legacy and the science of sound and synthesis alive for people of all ages. The Moogseum opened in May 2019 and has since welcomed over 30,000 visitors worldwide.

Often regarded as the most iconic, archetypal analogue synth of all time, the Moog Source boasts rich sound quality and a technical lineage rooted in the iconic Minimoog. The Source was manufactured from 1981 through 1985 and was the first Moog synthesizer to offer patch memory storage in 16 preset locations.

It also features a cassette tape jack, allowing for transfers of patches to and from an external tape. In addition to its mylar touch control panel, single-knob functionality, and trademark Moog sound, the Source is lauded for its sequencers, sample and hold, arpeggiator, presets, and unique data wheel.

Learn more about the raffle and get your tickets at the Moog Foundation.