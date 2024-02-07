These gold speaker systems are a level of bougie we’d probably never be able to afford

Feast your eyes on the new KROME metallic speaker range from Void Acoustics.

Void Acoustics has launched KROME, a new range of metallic speakers.

The high-end club and venue installation manufacturer first put its chrome speakers on the market in 2016, with custom-designed systems for KOR cocktail bars in Shanghai and Taipei. The new KROME range offers an update to that range in response to “customer demand” in the corporate sector.

The speakers are made from fibreglass and are available in a selection of colours including black, gold and silver. In addition, they are compatible with Void’s existing audio systems, including Air, Nexus and Incubus.

Attendees of the trade show ISE were the first to get a look at the speakers. “We are incredibly proud to unveil our KROME surface finish at ISE,” said Rog Mogale, co-founder of Void Acoustics.

“Void’s approach has always been to provide exceptional audio solutions that are as stunning to the eye as they are to the ear. We’re looking forward to seeing attendee’s reactions to this show stopping distinctive finish at our stand.”

Void Acoustics has not yet confirmed when the KROME range will be on the market or pricing, but we’ll endeavour to keep you in the loop if we find out more.

For more info in the meantime, head to Void Acoustics.

In other news, researchers at John Hopkins University claim they’ve created a new method of pitch correction that’s “more than just Auto-Tune on steroids”, which uses AI to “enhance the naturalness and quality of pitch correction, surpassing previous tools”.

They’ve also said that the new technology potentially has applications other than music.

“The technology could revolutionise treatment for a spectrum of speech-related disorders, offering valuable support for post-laryngectomy patients and contributing to the voice rehabilitation of stroke victims,” says team member Jiarui Hai, a PhD student in the Whiting School of Engineering’s electrical and computer engineering department.