Bob Moog Foundation raffles Memorymoog Plus signed by owner’s manual author

The synth belonged to Dominic Milano, who was given the synth as part payment for writing its owner’s manual in the mid ’80s.

The Bob Moog Foundation has launched a raffle featuring a fully restored Memorymoog Plus synthesiser, autographed by Dominic Milano, who authored the original Memorymoog manual.

The synth was originally received by Milano in the mid-1980s as part payment for writing the manual. Milano apparently recognised its potential after a recent restoration by renowned synthesiser technician, Wes Taggart saying, “After hearing Wes gush about what a great synth it was… I figured it would be perfect for the [Bob Moog] Foundation.”

The Memorymoog Plus, Moog Music’s successor to the original Memorymoog, boasts six-voice polyphony and three voltage-controlled oscillators, delivering a massive sound. Milano particularly appreciates the 100-patch memory bank, stating, “Being able to use a foot switch to advance through patches was a godsend for live gigs.”

“The Bob Moog Foundation is proud to be sharing this iconic Memorymoog Plus while also bringing to light Dominic Milano’s unique history as it relates to this synthesiser and the synthesiser community,” says Michelle Moog-Koussa, Executive Director of the Bob Moog Foundation.

“Keyboard magazine was an essential source of information for a burgeoning synthesiser community when the technology was quickly evolving. Thousands of synthesists have Dominic and the Keyboard team of editors and writers to thank for what quickly became an indispensable resource for a worldwide community.”

The raffle begins today on Monday 16 October 2023 at 7 am EDT, and will conclude on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:59 pm EDT or when all 5,000 tickets have been sold. Ticket prices are $25 each, 5 for $100, 12 for $200, and 35 for $500.

Buy tickets at Moog Foundation.