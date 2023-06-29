Bitwig Studio 5 has arrived – here’s what’s new

Studio 5 comes with a new sound package and demo song, Hey Now by Chee.

After being unveiled at NAMM earlier this year, Bitwig Studio 5 is here, and it features a multitude of new features and upgrades to the entire modulation system.

Available now to download for free to those with a Bitwig Studio licence (and active upgrade plan), Bitwig Studio 5 comes with five different multi-stage envelope generators (MSEGs), new capabilities for its Clip Launcher, an overhaul to its browsers, and modulation system upgrades, such as the ability to control track and project-level parameters, and to expand modulators with pop-out windows.

Check out a rundown of all the new features below:

Five MSEGs



Bitwig has created five different kinds of MSEGs that can be used as Grid modules, and two of them are also available as modulators:

Segments: A customizable envelope that can be used as a Grid and Polymer module or as a modulator that controls any parameter. Four Play Mode op­tions are avail­able for Segments:

One-shot – Plays through the en­tire shape when a note is triggered

Hold – Can use any one of the curve’s points as the hold/sus­tain lev­el

Loop­ing – Can loop forwards between any two of the curve’s points on sus­tain

Ping Pong – Can loop forwards and backwards between any two of the curve’s points on sus­tain

Curves: An LFO modulator and Grid module that can sync to the beat time or groove.

Scrawl: A draw-your-own oscillator for The Grid and Polymer Bitwig’s hybrid modular synth.

Slopes: A pattern sequencer for The Grid with stereo phase options.

Transfer: A waveshaper for transforming incoming audio or other signals in The Grid.

Clicking any curve display opens the curve editor in a Pop-out Editor window that allows for easy freehand drawing too. There are also shortcuts for jumping to double time or triplets. All your designs can be saved as a BWCURVE file, and a visual browser displays all presets and user content at a glance.

Freeform Sound Package

The Freeform Sound Package contains curves for MSEG devices, wavetables for the Wavetable LFO, presets for instruments and effects, plus note and audio clips. These curves can be used in a range of sound design contexts: They can be modulators, oscillators, waveshapers, sequencers and more. As BWCURVE files, they can be loaded into any of the MSEG devices and used for your own modulations or patches. Freeform also has more than 100 presets.

New Demo Song: Hey Now by Chee

The new demo track, Hey Now, has been created by South African producer Chee. Of the track, Chee says: “I wanted to showcase a few of my favourite Bitwig features, like the MSEG modulators, the Spectral Suite, and some custom drum synths on Hey Now.

“I’m eager to see how Bitwig will continue shaping the future of music production. They’re onto something here,” he concludes.

You can take an inner look at the track by opening the project file to find custom-made drum synthesisers, drum machines, samplers, synth voices, and Note FX. Some of these patches are also included as official presets in Freeform.

Modulators are no longer limited to devices

Modulators can now grab mixer and project controls too, this means one LFO can modulate any device on the same track, as well as the track’s panning, sends, and other parameters. Users can move that LFO to the project level to add modulations to all devices, channel strips, and transport targets

New Performance Gestures

Users can now set Next Actions to occur when a key or pad is released in addition to when it’s launched. ALT triggers offer a second option for activating scenes or clips. These features allow performers to decide how their set will unfold in the moment.

For further details go to the Bitwig website.