NAMM 2023: Bitwig Studio 5 brings vastly improved modulation, enhanced clip launchers

Bitwig Studio 5 has been announced, with this latest version introducing five different MSEGs, an enhanced clip launcher, overhauled browsers and improvements to its entire modulation system – let’s dive in.

With multi-segment envelope generators (MSEGs) you get to draw out custom envelopes, automation shapes, loop patterns, oscillator curves and much more. Bitwig Studio 5 brings five different types of MSEGs to the mix: Segments, Curves, Scrawl, Transfer and Slopes for multiple dimensions of control.

Modulation is now no longer limited to just devices – they can be assigned to both the mixer and project controls as well. That means you can assign LFOs to a track’s panning, sends, and other parameters.

Bitwig 5 also adds new performance gestures to its updated Clip Launcher. Users can use Next Actions to define what happens after a key or pad is released – in addition to when it’s launched. Meanwhile, ALT triggers offer a second option for activating scenes or clips.

These new features come housed in an overhauled UI that’s designed for a “more streamlined experience and a visual way” to access content. Searching for plug-ins, presets, wavetables and more, happens in one place. And a new customizable shortcuts pane gives users quick access to their favourite sound packs, folders and more.

Bitwig Studio 5 is currently in beta and can be accessed if you have a Bitwig Studio licence and an active Upgrade Plan. The official release is slated for Q2 2023, and it will be a free upgrade for all licence holders with an active Upgrade Plan.

