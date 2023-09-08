Bela’s touch-controlled module, Gliss, brings human expression to Eurorack

Gliss produces two signals based on your finger’s position and how hard you press down on the sensor

Eurorack manufacturer Bela has launched Gliss, a touch-controlled module for controlling Eurorack modular systems with human gestures.

Gliss sports a big capacitive touch sensor with two VC outputs, allowing you to produce two signals based on your touch: one follows your finger’s position, and the other responds to how hard you touch the sensor pad.

These signals can be used for a variety of control purposes. You can record gestures for up to 75 seconds and use them for modulation, LFOs, envelopes, and more. You can also loop recorded gestures to create LFOs with custom waveforms and trigger recorded gestures for custom envelopes.

It features 23 addressable RGB LEDs beneath its faceplate for visual feedback. The lights glow when you touch it, helping you see what you’re doing and also giving you information about the music you’re making and which mode you’re in.

Gliss also includes a menu with a keyboard, sequencer, waveshaper, and more. It’s also open-source for customisation and expansion.

Gliss operates seamlessly with standard Eurorack power supplies (-12V to 12V) and comes with a ribbon power cable for convenience. Additionally, it provides a USB micro socket for firmware updates, customization, and user hacking possibilities.

Bela is not the only brand to come up with more expressive ways to control Eurorack gear. In an unexpected turn, a Kickstarter was launched in June for a module that allows users to control their synths through the power of an old Wii Balance Board. It’s time to dust off those old Wii nunchucks, too, we guess.

Gliss is now being produced after, according to Bela, the brand raised $73,753 in funding – more than five times its initial goal of $14,000 set in January 2023.

Find out more about Bela’s Gliss at bela.io.