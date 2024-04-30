Behringer’s Vintage plugin is now out and available to download for free – for real this time

After confusion and leaks earlier this month, you can now get the synth plugin without paying a penny.

We thought we’d be able to get our hands on it earlier this month, but now Behringer really has released Vintage, its first synth plugin, for free.

Earlier this month, some people were able to download it for free, but the Behringer Vintage webpage seemed to be broken, and it turns out there was an “accidental leak”. Behringer explained in a Facebook comment addressing the confusion: “The Vintage VST has not been officially launched and the Weblink for our testers has accidentally leaked. We’re in the process of finalising the plugin and launching it soon.”

And now, it’s finally available for real.

The plugin, which is “based on meticulous modelling of legendary analogue vintage synthesizers,” now has a proper page on the Behringer website. While it’s free, Behringer says that it’s valued at $99, and you can make a donation to the Playing for Change Foundation, which supports music education and works with artists around the world, if you wish.

It was created with Stefano D’Angelo of music DSP company Orastron, and offers two oscillators with hard sync and a choice of five waveforms, two 12/24 dB filters, a noise generator, as well as two amp modules and dual LFOs.

Meanwhile, Tone2 Audiosoftware clarified that it wasn’t involved in the development of Vintage after some people found similarities between Vintage and Tone2’s Saurus, saying, “The look and feel of the recently released Behringer Vintage has caused confusion among our customers. Behringer Vintage is not a new version of Tone2 Saurus. Both products have a different synthesis architecture and sound different. We are not involved in the development of Behringer Vintage.”

Vintage is available for PC and Mac, and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.

If you want to get your hands on the plugin, head to Behringer.