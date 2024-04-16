Behringer’s Vintage plugin “has not been officially launched”, says brand as it admits leak

Behringer does confirm, however, that it is currently “in the process of finalising the plugin and launching it soon”.

Last week, eagle-eyed customers spotted a glitch on Behringer’s website. A registration page was available for its first free synth plugin, Vintage, despite there being no word of it elsewhere. While some may have been quick on the draw to fill in the registration form, the page was quickly taken down.

Behringer has since explained the situation in a Facebook comment in response to a Computer Music news story. “The Vintage VST has not been officially launched and the Weblink for our testers has accidentally leaked,” Behringer explains. “We’re in the process of finalising the plugin and launching it soon.”

The company has also responded to comments on a MusicRadar Facebook post about the breach, clarifying that the new plugin was not created with Tone2 Audiosoftware.

“The look and feel of the recently released Behringer Vintage has caused confusion among our customers. Behringer Vintage is not a new version of Tone2 Saurus,” Tone2 Audiosoftware wrote. “Both products have a different synthesis architecture and sound different. We are not involved in the development of Behringer Vintage.”

Behringer has also added one extra layer of information. Speaking to MusicRadar, it reveals that the VST has apparently been designed by a “famous designer who creates sound engines for many leading VST brands” and says that it hopes to release more free plugins in the future.

“We’re very proud of this partnership and will introduce many more VSTs for free or a minimal fee to empower musicians that ‘have not and cannot,’” Behringer tells MusicRadar. “We’re closely working with Playing For Change Foundation and encourage you to donate whatever you can. We will match any donation up to $1 million USD.”