Save nearly $2,000 on Brainworx’s Heritage Bundle at Plugin Boutique

The bundle includes 10 classic Brainworx plugins for just $49.99 – a whopping 97% off its usual retail value.

When it comes to high-end audio software and analogue modelling tech, Brainworx offers some of the best plugins on the market. The company’s software often bears a hefty price tag – but, for a limited time, Plugin Boutique is running an exclusive deal to get 10 classic Brainworx plugins for 97% off.

The Brainworx Heritage Bundle is currently available for just $49.99, a steep drop from its usual price of $1,835.

Most notably, the Heritage Bundle includes the groundbreaking bx_XL V2, an innovative M/S stereo mastering limiter worth $298 alone. Building on the technology of Brainworx’s bx_digital EQ, the software allows users to fluidly control the levels of three individual channels: side, mid-high and mid-low. The plugin allows users to amplify the volume of their tracks without sacrificing quality.

Speaking of M/S control, saturation can also be sprinkled into your mix with the bx_saturator V2. The plugin allows users to fatten and distort mid and side signals of their mix independently. The bx_control V2 plugin also offers an M/S matrix, as well as a built-in mono maker and stereo width control.

Elsewhere in the bundle, the bx_panEQ is also included. The equaliser plugin is another hot-ticket plugin costing $249 outside of the Heritage Bundle. Rammed with visual control features, the plugin allows users to sculpt their desired sound with ease. There’s also another equaliser in the form of the bx_hybrid V2, offering 11 EQ bands.

The bx_opto is included too, the nifty compressor retailing for $198 on its own. Brainworx has also packed in their top-rated bx_limiter to aid in smoothing out mixes, as well as the bx_refinement filter to reduce harshness and stamp out unpleasantly high frequencies.

Brainworx is also helping users clean up their mixes with the bx_cleansweep Pro filter plugin, designed with a focus on high-pass and low-pass filtering. Last but not least, there’s the bx_subsynth – the self-proclaimed ‘holy grail’ plugin for bass fanatics, known to produce thunderingly low-end sounds.

If you’re hunting for a new toolbox of plugins, then the Brainworx Heritage Bundle may just be what you’re after.

To grab it at a massive 97% discount, head to Plugin Boutique.