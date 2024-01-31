Behringer revives a “legend” with the Spring Reverberation 636 Eurorack module

Behringer has officially released its Spring Reverberation 636 Eurorack module – an emulation of the Grampian 636 reverb processor unit of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Original Grampian 636 units are now rare to come by, and sell on marketplaces often for four-figure sums. It was famously used by the likes of Pete Townshend of The Who, producer Martin Hannett, and was even instrumental in shaping the sounds of early reggae.

In Behringer’s new recreation, which is available for shipping now, the Spring Reverberation 636 hosts dual mechanical springs that provide “lush and dynamic” reverb sounds. The brand also says that if you bump the 636, it can even do the iconic spring reverb “sproing” – but it advises you to still be gentle with the unit.

It has a super streamline interface, inspired by the original, with control knobs for Reverberate (a dry/wet mix control to adjust the amount of reverb in your signal), Aux Channel, and Mic Channel. It has an overload circuit for that warm analogue tone, plus 3.5mm inputs/outputs on the front panel and 6.3mm ins/outs on the back. It has mic and line inputs with high/low line inputs, and a foot switch pedal input at the back.

Find out more in the video below:

Behringer also teased a prototype of its JT-16 synth, which resembles the Roland Jupiter-8, just last week. No details have yet been shared on when it will officially launch, but it looks like hopeful buyers will have to sit tight for a little bit longer.

“Currently, the synth is in its very early stages, and we are now focusing on debugging and implementing the necessary software,” the brand said on social media. “We kindly ask for your patience, but we assure you that this beauty will come to fruition.”

The Spring Reverberation 636 is priced at $199. It is soon to be available from other dealers.

Find out more at Behringer.