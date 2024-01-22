Behringer is teasing a new synth that looks a lot like the Roland Jupiter-8

Behringer has added yet another prototype to its ever-growing list, expanding the Jupiter collection, with the JT-16.

In a post to Facebook on Saturday (20 January), and later to Instagram, the synth manufacturer announced that a “new prototype is getting ready for assembly”. Upon closer inspection it appears to be a JT-16 analogue polyphonic synthesizer, offering 16 voices and plenty of oscillator choices, such as LFOs, VCOs and VFOs and more.

The prototype shares a number of visual similarities with the coveted Roland Jupiter-8, with the same orange band spanning the length of its interface. Unlike the Jupiter-8, though, it looks like it doesn’t have keys at this time.

It’s been almost a year since Behringer teased the JT-2 Jupiter Voice in Eurorack format, promising that a “full key version” of the Jupiter was in the works. While this doesn’t seem to be the Jupiter clone that has been promised, it looks to be a step up from the JT-2, offering 16 voices rather than just two.

Further details surrounding the prototype are few and far between right now, but given the fact it has plenty more voices and oscillator options than the JT-2, we predict its price to be significantly above the JT-2’s $299.

There is also little information about connectivity options, but it is hoped to be better than the JT-2, which only offers a single MIDI in/out and USB, as well as mono audio out.

Fans in the comments sections of Behringer social media posts seem very excited about the new prototype. “Oh wow, a Jupiter 16!” one writes, while another adds: “The Jupiter 8 is coming to life!”

We��’ll endeavour to keep you in the loop with more info as we receive it.

To stay in the loop yourself, though, head to Behringer.