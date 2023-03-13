Behringer unveils 8-voice Roland Juno-6/60 replica, the Neptune-80

The synth takes on all the great qualities of the Roland Juno-6/60 but with 8-voice polyphony

Behringer has unveiled the long-awaited Neptune-80 synth, which has been modelled off the iconic Roland Juno-6/60.

The synth manufacturer shared the news in traditional fashion – via a facebook post – and presented the Neptune-80 polyphonic synth prototype in all of its glory.

Behringer wasn’t too open about the details, but as we are quite familiar with the original Juno 6 and 60, there’s a pretty strong idea about what the synth can do.

The Neptune-80 will have all of the classic features, such as a single DCO, a high pass filter, a low pass filter, a VCA, an envelope, an LFO, and the iconic BBD-based chorus among many others. The key difference is that this synth has 8-voice polyphony, a new analogue matrix, USB/MIDI and patch storage.

In more Behringer news, the brand has just announced the release of the replica of the Mu-Tron III guitar pedal, the B-Tron III.

The aptly named pedal isn’t the first to be recreated from the Mu-Tron name, having previously released the Dual Phase back in November.

There’s a state-variable multimode filter with selectable lowpass, bandpass, or highpass modes, a peak knob that controls the volume of cutoff frequency, and a gain dial that adjusts the filter’s sensitivity to the signal of your instrument. There are two effects switches – Range (low/high) and Drive (down/up).

Behringer teased the product on Facebook with an image of the pedal, and announced that it currently has a target price of $99, which could be subject to change.

As for the Neptune-80, no price has been stated, but best to keep your eyes peeled for more information over the coming months.