Behringer teases B-Tron III replica of Mu-Tron III envelope filter pedal

The pedal has a target price of $99, which could change due to variables such as the cost and availability of parts.

Behringer is not slowing down right now – the manufacturing giant has been announcing a hefty amount of new gear releases, and its most recent is a replica of the Mu-Tron III guitar pedal, the B-Tron III.

This pedal isn’t the first to be recreated from the Mu-Tron name, having previously brought to life the Dual Phase in November 2022 (which was an analogue replica of the classic Mu-Tron Bi-Phase) that was said to have been the secret to the sound of The Smashing Pumpkins.

The synth-obsessed brand is now tackling the Mu-Tron III envelope filter pedal, which has the same features as the original, and doesn’t stray too far from its original design either.

There’s a state-variable multimode filter with selectable lowpass, bandpass, or highpass modes, a peak knob that controls the volume of cutoff frequency, and a gain dial that adjusts the filter’s sensitivity to the signal of your instrument. There are two effects switches – Range (low/high) and Drive (down/up).

Behringer teased the product on Facebook with an image of the pedal, and announced that it currently has a target price of $99, which could be subject to change.

We’re getting ready with the B-TRON III, a fantastic envelope filter. We’re targeting a retail price of US$ 99. What’s… Posted by Behringer on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Behringer has announced that other gear, such as the EDGE, MS-1 MK II, Solina, RS-9 and more are also near completion or ready to be moved to production following successful tests, having been announcing new products on Facebook since last weekend (4 and 5 March).

Check out more from Behringer at Behringer.com.