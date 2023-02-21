Behringer shares new prototype of its planned Moogerfooger clones

We catch a glimpse of Behringer’s take on the Moog MF-102 Ring Modulator.

Behringer has fashioned a new prototype for its planned Moogerfooger reproduction, sharing images with fans to gauge their interest in a release.

Earlier this week, Behringer showed off the BF-102, its clone of the Moog MF-102 Ring Modulator pedal, in a Facebook post.

“Some time ago we showed you a prototype of our version of the Moogerfooger pedal, which is no longer produced,” Behringer wrote. “We have just built another prototype of the Ring Modulator. What is your interest in this model?”

Behringer first announced its plan to clone Moog’s discontinued Moogerfooger series, which includes the much sought-after MF-104 analogue delay pedal, in March 2022. Since then, however, the brand has been largely quiet about the planned pedal series.

In the first prototype, it could be seen that Behringer added 1/4-inch CV inputs, five-pin MIDI input and CV control to the pedals design.

While the Moog pedals have been out of production for some time, Moog brought back the series as official plugins back in October 2022. The Moogerfooger S-Series includes virtual versions of the MF-101S lowpass filter, the MF-102S ring modulator, the MF-103S 12-stage phaser, the MF-104S analogue delay, and more.