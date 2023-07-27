“The perfect blend of design culture, creative culture and engineering”: Beats Studio Pro is a collaboration with Samuel Ross

The A-COLD-WALL* founder says he wanted to create a “sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements”

Beats has released new Studio Pro headphones in collaboration with fashion designer Samuel Ross and his design venture SR_A.

The new headphones look the part but the brand assures it’s not a case of style over substance. They have fully-adaptive noise cancellation and transparency modes, and bespoke spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

There’s 40 hours of battery life, too, and engineered leather and premium metal sliders. The headphones’ custom acoustic platform and 40mm drivers are designed for almost-zero distortion and improved clarity, and there are optimised sound profiles to suit listening to music, watching movies, playing games, or having conversations.

You can choose from four different colourways: black, deep brown, navy, and sandstone.

In a press release, Ross said, “When Beats approached me to bring a new design language to the Studio Pro, my goal was to retain the integrity of the design while creating a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements. The result is the perfect blend of design culture, creative culture and engineering coming together”.

It’s not the first time the A-COLD-WALL* founder has worked with Beats, either. In 2021, he worked with the brand to revamp its Studio3 Wireless headphones.

And, in June this year, he became Beats’ first principal design consultant. The move was part of Beats’ strategy to target younger consumers. Chris Thorne, CMO at Beats, said products must “have the right design, the colours right, the messaging and positioning. That’s something that Samuel is so good with for the brand.”

Thorne continued, talking about Ross’ previous work with Beats, “It went so well and designers enjoy working with him so much, they were almost asking for more”.

You can find the new headphones at Apple, where they’ll be available soon at a price of £349.99.