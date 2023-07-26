AIAIAI’s new 168g TMA-2 DJ XE headphones are a DJ’s dream

Headphone brand AIAIAI has introduced the new TMA-2 DJ XE headphones, made for DJs with a focus on flexibility, mobility, and versatility.

If you’re a DJ, sound quality and noise cancellation are at the top of the list of priorities for a pair of headphones. However, you’ll know weight is also important, especially if you’re dancing your way through a marathon set. Thankfully, this new pair weighs only 168g. That’s more than 20g less than AIAIAI’s flagship TMA-2s, which come in at 190g.

The TMA-2 DJ XE headphones feature a balanced sound offered as a result of the brand’s 40mm signature bio-cellulose diaphragm. This also reduces distortion.

DJs can also get that all-important enhanced isolation with soft on-ear foam cushions with PU leather covering. Thanks to the thick material, leather offers better passive noise isolation and improves the bass response, which is important for feeling those kick drums in a club setting.

As with all AIAIAI headphones, the TMA-2 DJ XE are modular. You can customise your pair by mixing and matching the earpads, cables, and speaker units with different types offered on other AIAIAI headphone models. This doesn’t just mean you can build a perfect pair of headphones to cater to your needs, it also means you’re not forking out money on a whole pair each time you need an upgrade. Plus, it results in less waste for the planet.

If parts of your headphones are looking tired, but you’re still waiting on your DJ fee from that dodgy promoter, AIAIAI is looking out for you again. The brand also offers a unique lifetime trade-in service for swapping used or non-functional parts.

“The process of making music today is more dynamic than ever.” Says Frederik Jørgensen, AIAIAI Founder. “Creators demand to pursue inspiration wherever and whenever it strikes. Our XE line is designed for this – more versatile, cross-functional, and lightweight – ready for any scenario.”

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ XE headphones are $155.90. Check them out at Thomann.