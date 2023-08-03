Baby Audio’s BA-1 expansion packs are a retro producer’s dream

Each expansion pack includes 64 presets, and you can buy a bundle of all four packs in one.

Baby Audio has launched four mighty expansion packs for its BA-1 synth plugin that are just begging to be snapped up by any retro-loving producer.

Each pack has a vintage game card aesthetic, and hosts 64 presets of classic soundscapes from the 1980s.

These style-specific preset expansion packs have been designed for the BA-1 synth plugin, and have been designed and crafted by “industry-leading” sound designers. And if you’re looking to go all out, you can even buy a bundle of all four packs.

Those available are:

Neon Black – Created with film composer The Unfinished (Matt Bowdler), this pack offers dark retro soundscapes and is described as offering ‘80s “horror movie magic” but with a modern twist. The presets are inspired by the work of John Carpenter, and sort of give off Stranger Things soundtrack vibes.

City Pop Vol. 1 – Baby Audio teamed up with Ryuichiro Yamaki for this one. “Arguably, no one mastered Japanese 80s synths better than the Japanese producers themselves,” writes the brand on its official website. This pack is described as being more colourful, stylish and reminiscent of Tokyo in the ‘80s.

City Pop Vol. 2 – Also created with Yamaki, Vol. 2 explores the origins of JPOP and Kawaii. These presets are much brighter and bubbly.

Electro Elixir – Created by Bastiaan Barth (Solidtrax), this pack is inspired by and aims to capture the magic of the first encounter you have with a synthesiser. It explores the roots of electro and synth pop.

Baby Audio’s BA-1 was launched in April this year, it is the brand’s first ever soft synth and is modelled after the 80s cult favourite CS01 analogue monosynth by Yamaha.

Each pack is available for $10 as part of an intro sale, or you can buy the whole bundle for $29.

Find out more at Baby Audio.