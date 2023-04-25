Baby Audio’s first soft synth, BA-1, is modelled after Yamaha CS01

Baby Audio has unveiled the BA-1, its first-ever soft synth modelled after the 80s cult favourite CS01 analogue monosynth by Yamaha.

As a modern re-imagination of the iconic CS01 — famed for its toylike appearance and a gritty sound — the BA-1 offers several enhanced recreations of the CS01’s features all while maintaining the core of the original.

For one, the BA-1 has two oscillators with a handy X-Fade slider rather than a single oscillator like the CS01. We also get an FM-based oscillator to help expand upon the sonic palette of the original. According to Baby Audio, the BA-1 lets you drain the battery, bend the circuits, and use the built-in speaker — all of which contributes to that raw lo-fi aesthetic you could normally only get with hardware.

Adding to the BA-1’s 80s charm is an effects chain inspired by budget 1980s rack hardware. Baby Audio states that the overdrive is modelled after a guitar pedal, while the delay, reverb and chorus effects are based on cheap digital rack units for that so-bad-it’s-good authenticity.

Other features include a Sidechain with Internal and External routing modes, and a pretty cool (and smart) ‘Re-Gen’ button for creating random new patches on the fly. Users can also enjoy some quirky features like the option to switch between line and speaker output.

In terms of aesthetics, the plugin’s resizable interface sports a retro look like the original, with up to four colour options for you to choose from.

The BA-1 is now available at an intro price of $49 (U.P $99), though a free trial is available at the Baby Audio website.

Check out a demo of the plugin below.

Learn more at babyaud.io