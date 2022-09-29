Avid launches free Pro Tools Intro alongside Pro Tools 2022.9

Avid Technology has unveiled Pro Tools Intro, a free version of Pro Tools alongside the new Pro Tools 2022.9.

Built on the same code base as the latest full version of the software, Pro Tools 2022.9, Pro Tools Intro is designed to bring the software’s workflow to a wider user base. It gives users eight audio tracks, eight instrument tracks and eight MIDI tracks.

The DAW includes 35 Avid plugins, ranging from effects to EQ, and the AIR Xpand!2 virtual instrument; a ‘multitimbral workstation’ with the capacity for four active sound slots per patch, each with its own MIDI channel, transport and effects settings and offering over 2,500 presets. Pro Tools Intro also offers AAX support for running third-party plugins, and sessions will assume the standard .ptx session format, meaning they can easily be imported into other versions of the DAW.

Watch a demo video for Pro Tools Intro here:

Pro Tools 2022.9, meanwhile, comes with a host of useful updates and improvements. The DAW now offers direct integration with Celemony’s Melodyne audio editing software via the ARA 2 protocol, which is supported by all versions of the DAW (including Pro Tools Intro). Also included in the update is Aux I/O, exclusive to macOS, promising to streamline audio routing between the DAW and other software, as well as outboard hardware.

“Music creators of every skill level will heighten their artistic potential and accelerate their productivity thanks to the innovation now available inside our newest Pro Tools update,” said Avid’s Francois Quereuil. “We’re working hard to delight the entire creative community, and this is one of our most exciting recent releases for them.”

See a rundown of Pro Tools 2022.9’s Aux I/O and Melodyne integration below:

For more information and to compare different versions of Pro Tools, head to avid.com.