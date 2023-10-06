Audiomovers launches Binaural Renderer plugin providing ability to hear how audio will sound on Apple Music while still in any DAW

Audiomovers has today (5 October) launched its Binaural Renderer plugin, which provides creators with the ability to sample what their Dolby Atmos mixes will sound like on Apple Music whilst still working in their DAW.

This new tool should streamline a mixer’s workflow, offering additional features like Mute/Solo for every channel, and the ability to switch rendering profiles (e.g. media, movie).

Audio engineers can monitor their multichannel audio with the Binaural Renderer in any DAW, and listen live on built-in MacBook and iMac speakers or headphones. As Audiomovers explains, without the use of a plugin like this one, the process of checking the binaural rendering translation of a mix might involve attempting to export the mix from one DAW into another.

Oli Morgan, Mastering Engineer at Abbey Road Studios (Abbey Road Red, a subsidiary of Abbey Road Studios, acquired Audiomovers in 2021) says in a statement, “Audiomovers Binaural Renderer for Apple Music has immediately improved my workflow. Previously I had been forced to use various frustrating workarounds to emulate how a consumer hears Dolby Atmos content.

“It’s my job to make sure a release sounds the best it can, no matter where or how it is listened to. Apple Music is one of the major platforms for the consumption of Dolby Atmos content, so it’s imperative I’m on top of how my masters sound there. The Binaural Renderer plugin allows me to do that with accuracy and ease – my top priorities when adding anything to my workflow,” he concludes.

Audiomovers also clarifies that the Binaural Renderer is not made or endorsed by Apple itself. It works in Mac OS 12.6 and later, but Mac OS 13 is recommended for full experience. The plugin comes in VST 3, AAX and AU plugin formats and is available now.

The Binaural Renderer for Apple Music is available for $79.99, and you can purchase it directly via Audiomovers.