Arturia’s free Pigments 4 update enhances nearly every aspect of the soft synth

New effects, engine refinements and an all-new user interface are just some of the enhancements made.

Arturia has unveiled a new update for its popular multi-engine synthesizer plugin with Pigments 4. This latest version is filled to the brim with new features, user improvements and a host of new sounds.

Pigments 4 is the latest version of the brand’s modern multi-engine soft synth and is completely free to all pre-existing users.

Appearing somewhat subtle at first glance, it’s easy to overlook quite how far the enhancements made to the plugin spread. In fact, in a press release, the brand stated that improvements have been made to “practically every single module” and users are now able to access an “infinite spectrum of sound”.

With Pigments 4, Arturia has both incorporated changes to the aesthetic layout of the plugin and embedded a wide host of new features – designed to inspire creators by providing more options than ever before.

Numerous new effects come included, for example, the MS-20 Filter, Shimmer Reverb and Super Unison. Elsewhere, adjustments to the pre-existing filters have also been made.

While a wide range of samples, noise types and factory presets are included to encourage new creative prospects, features such as drag-and-drop modulation editing and LFO waveform presets are embedded to make the design workflow more efficient than before.

Aesthetically, Arturia has also refreshed the look of the setup, with a new light-mode option available and a simplified Play Mode also on offer.

For all pre-existing Pigments users, this extensive update is entirely free of charge. For new customers, the latest version can be bought for the introductory price of $99 up until 4 January (RRP $199). A free demo is also available.

Find out more about Pigments 4 on Arturia’s website. A tutorial for the plugin can be seen below.