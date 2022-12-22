Arturia launches free plugin Filter MS-20 inspired by iconic Korg synth

The plugin will be free until 2 January 2023, so act fast.

Arturia is celebrating the festive season with a free gift to you: an effects plugin, the Filter MS-20, which is inspired by the filter section on Korg’s famous MS-20 synthesizer.

The plugin uses the brand’s True Analogue Emulation technology to model the iconic synth’s filter section. It will be available for download for free until 2 January, as a holiday treat.

Described by Arturia as a “punchy sound energiser”, this stereo filter and distortion software provides soaring filter sweeps and overdriven, fuzzy tones. Users are able to modulate and animate its virtual circuitry, reroute its filter and distortion sections, and explode the stereo width of any sound with an array of enhanced modern features.

With that said, these are the tools on offer: the filter section is equipped with a master cutoff control, high-pass and low-pass parameters (with a peak control), and it’s also gained a stereo knob.

Over in the distortion area, there’s a drive control accompanied by low-cut and high-cut parameters, with a dry/wet control, and an output knob.

The plugin’s output section is where the master mix, movement, and FX level controls live, and here the GUI can be extended to reveal further modulation options. Envelope follower, step sequencer, and Function Generator pages are available too.

There’s a library of presets to use, which include a range of drum-based sounds, funky guitar stabs and synth loops.

Take a look at the guided overview from Arturia below:

The original MS-20 from Korg arrived in 1978, and its sound can be heard in music from Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers and Aphex Twin. The soundscapes of the Korg MS-20 Filter recreated in this plugin mean Arturia believe it’s ideal for French house, industrial metal, techno, and more.

Filter MS-20 is available for free until 2 January 2023, it will be priced at $99 after then. You can download it now and find out more at arturia.com.