Arturia’s new Acid V 303 emulation is a “corrosive bassline machine”

Acid V takes acid basslines into “experimental territory” that’s “far darker, deeper, and more impactful than the original”.

303 fans – it’s time to add another acid emulation to your arsenal. Arturia has launched its new Roland TB-303 digital emulation plugin, the Acid V.

Promising to push the boundaries of the 1981 acid bassline far further than is possible with the original, Acid V, according to Arturia, takes the 303 sound into “experimental territory”.

Acid V, the French brand says, revolves around the concept of movement, allowing users to quickly create polymetric sequences and scale-based patterns with a wealth of experimental sonic avenues to go down.

Arturia has said in a press release that Acid V will include a host of exciting new effects, set to help you take the 303 sound to new heights.

It has a user-friendly interface mirroring the classic 303, offering easy navigation and immediate recognition for those familiar with the original.

Alongside classic features such as sawtooth or square waveform selection and options to add slides and accents to notes or change scales, the Acid V has enhanced controls, including a versatile sub-oscillator. You can also adjust the playback direction, and create transmutation for random sequences, with adaptable polyrhythmic options and go into an arpeggiator mode with MIDI playability.

There’s also a distortion section with vibrato and a cool effects section drawing from Arturia’s extensive effects library, accessible via a hidden panel. This section includes a multiband compressor.

We reviewed Arturia’s Acid V, giving it a strong nine out of ten. We said, “It’s squelchy and meaty and will certainly satisfy your acid cravings. It may not be as tweaky as D16 Group’s Phoscyon 2, with its unusual mod parameters, but Acid V more than makes up for this with imminently useful extras. The effects and modulation really extend the possibilities as well. All in all, a total winner and another triumph for Arturia.”

Find out more about the Arturia Acid V plugin via arturia.com.