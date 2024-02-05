The Apple Vision Pro could be game-changing for music makers – with a host of futuristic DJ and production apps already available

600 apps are already available for the Vision Pro via the App Store.

Twelve years ago, Google unveiled Project Glass to the world. The tech specs both stunned and alarmed consumers; the concept seemed like something from science fiction, overlaying a virtual interface over the real world.

Fast forward to present day, and Apple has its own answer to Google Glass – and it’s even more surreal. Rather than a mere tech interface over clear glass, the Vision Pro entirely emulates the ‘real world’ on two 4K micro-OLED screens. The screens are kitted out with a staggering 23 million pixels to recreate the ‘real world’ as a crisper virtual one. It’s virtual reality, but pushed into an entirely new era. Proper Black Mirror stuff.

Last week, the first shipments of the Vision Pro were shipped out to the public, and with them, the first wave of 600 Vision Pro compatible apps were unleashed onto the App Store.

Already, the Vision Pro looks set to be a game-changer for music lovers and producers alike. Those who get their hands on the mixed-reality headset will be able to play around with a huge range of apps designed with music creation and experience in mind, such as djay, which will allow users to mix on hyper-realistic 3D turntables, and Animoog Galaxy, which transforms the virtual space into a whirl of evolving sounds and colours based on your chosen tracks.

Apps like Spool also let editors and directors step into their music videos, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in their projects and utilise Spool’s studio-quality visual effects and unique editing tools.

STAGE+ allows users to get up close and personal with classical musicians, placing them in the centre of rich orchestral performances. AmazeVR Concerts will also place users in the best seat in the house, allowing them front row access to endless hours of high-quality concerts rendered in 3D environments.

Alongside the musical magic on offer, the Vision Pro is set to change the way users experience movies. They’re able to experience more than 200 3D movies through the Apple TV app, while the Apple Immersive Video app places users slap-bang in the centre of 8K 3D recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

It looks like the world is eager to experience this new form of mixed reality, considering Apple reportedly sold as many as 200,000 units in the Vision Pro presale.

Speaking about the Vision Pro, Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, says: “Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform.”

“These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more,” she adds. “Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can’t wait to see what they create next.”

The Apple Vision Pro is currently available for $3,499. For more info, head to Apple.