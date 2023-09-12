What to expect from Apple Event: iPhone 15, USB-C connectivity & more

The new iPhone is set to be unveiled at Apple’s event today in California. But what does it all mean for music producers?

You may still be reeling after Apple’s action-packed WWDC 2023 event in June. Well, the tech giant is now set to unleash yet more juicy product news as part of its iPhone 15 announcement at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST.

New iPhone connectivity could streamline portable music production processes, and there could be potential updates on the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and other products such as the iPad.

The event, named ‘Wonderlust’ by Apple, will be streamed via YouTube. Tune in below:

MusicTech will be identifying the new features that could help music producers during the event. Until then, here are the key announcements the tech world is expecting:

iPhone 15 & AirPods: Direct USB-C connectivity

The biggest and most relevant expected new feature for music producers on the new iPhone 15 will be the introduction of a USB-C instead of a Lightning connector.

All new iPhone models are expected to be fitted with USB-C, which likely means you’ll be able to hook your MIDI controllers or audio interface directly to any iPhone 15 model without having to go through a lightning-to-MIDI cable or a USB-to-lightning adapter.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are also expected to feature USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 for faster data transfer and 35W charging rates. The Pro models may have a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a faster A17 chip.

If iPhone 15 is to adopt a new USB-C port, then the same change is to be implemented on Apple’s AirPods wireless headphones. They’ll have a USB-C port for charging. Does that mean AirPods users now have to buy a new charger? Most likely. Is that a good thing? No comment.

Potential software updates for the AirPods Pro could also be announced, including features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and better automatic device switching, which were added at WWDC 2023.

What about Vision Pro?

One of the biggest revelations of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June was Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset, and we’re excited to see if any useful additions will be made to the high-end, sci-fi-esque product.

In our analysis of the $6,999 Vision Pro, we set about seeing what the new technology means exactly for music makers.

DJ apps like Tribe XR could make it easy for users to learn how to DJ without the needs for physical equipment. Who knows, perhaps Vision Pro will provide a platform for virtual reality DAWs that make for a more hands-on music production experience. We’ve witnessed that already with Korg’s Gadget VR, a virtual reality music studio.

Keep an eye on musictech.com for updates on new Apple products as they come in.