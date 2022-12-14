Antares’ Auto-Tune Producer brings a suite of pro-grade vocal effects plugins to your home studio

Pitch correction, samples and vocal effects are just a few of the production tools included in the subscription.

Antares, the brand behind the original, iconic Auto-Tune effect has unveiled its latest development in vocal recording, Auto-Tune Production. Available via subscription, the launch enables creators to generate professional-sounding mixes from the comfort of a home studio.

Announced today (14 December), Auto-Tune Producer aims to provide a user-friendly interface; one that is both simple enough to be used by new creators yet advanced enough to produce a professional-level result.

According to Antares, the service incorporates the same vocal production tools found in the studios of the world’s leading producers. These features include the core functions of the flagship Auto-Tune EFX+, which combines the “core features of Auto-Tune, the powerful ​Auto-EFX​ multi-effects rack, and the ​Auto-Motion pitch-shifting melodic pattern generator.”

Designed to capture the most impressive vocals, the launch is the first of its kind to embed both Auto-Tune and an EQ into the mix. The purpose of this is to accentuate precise frequencies to generate standout vocals in the recording. Elsewhere pitch metering, tracking and vocal learning also guarantee a professional-grade result.

Numerous vocal effects come featured too, letting users hone in on the nuanced sound that they’re after. A Choir effect, Duo effect, a digital version of a talk box and a warm-sounding analogue tube saturation effect all come included with the purchase.

“Some of today’s biggest hits are being made in home studios,” says the brand’s CEO Steve Berkley in a press statement.

“Whether you are producing music or laying down vocal tracks for your latest song, Auto-Tune Producer gives you the precision creative tools you need to produce professional and modern-sounding vocals wherever you call your studio.”

Auto-Tune Producer is available in a subscription plan that comes with nine professional vocal plug-ins, as well as free automatic updates, video tutorials and tech support.

Subscriptions are currently available at an introductory price and offered as either a monthly or annual payment plan – costing $14 and $99 respectively. A fourteen-day free trial is also available.

Find out more on Antares’ website.