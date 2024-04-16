Antares launches Auto-Tune Pro 11 – what’s new?

The eleventh edition of Antares’s popular pitch correction software is powered by a new Harmony Engine and introduces new Auto and Graph modes.

Antares has unveiled the latest version of its popular autotune software, Antares Auto-Tune Pro 11, and its available now to buy on Plugin Boutique. Building upon two decades, this latest edition introduces new features such as integration with its new Harmony Engine, two new Auto and Graph modes, and MIDI mapping.

Auto-Tune Pro 11 is now powered by the brand’s Harmony Engine, which you can adjust through its new Harmony Player section. The engine gives you “four individual harmonies that can be mixed and MIDI-triggered for instrument-like playability”.

There are intuitive controls, so you can play with the formant, pan, and level adjustments, crafting intricate harmonies becomes seamless. Advanced mix options, including EQ and stereo width adjustments, offer unparalleled control over vocal textures.

Auto-Tune Pro 11 also has a new Auto Mode which lets you correct pitch in real-time, and a Graph Mode for meticulous hands-on editing. The Graph Mode lets you ​​easily change notes manually, fine-tuning parameters such as retune speed, vibrato, and formant on a note-by-note basis.

The plugin also updates its support for ARA2 technology in Logic, Studio One, and Cubase/Nuendo, enhancing workflow efficiency, and enabling seamless exchange of audio data, tempo, pitch, and rhythm in real-time. Additionally, smart MIDI mapping simplifies the assignment of MIDI controllers to Auto-Tune Pro functions, facilitating intuitive real-time control.

Another cool addition to Antares’ plugin is Multi-View. This mode means you can process multiple vocals at the same time within one window. There’s also an updated Presets Manager, featuring exclusive artist presets.

Antares Auto-Tune Pro 11 is available to buy for $459 at Plugin Boutique.