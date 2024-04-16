Akai launches dub siren-inspired Ring The Alarm software synth

It’s available now for £24.99 from Akai’s MPC store.

Inspired by the iconic dub siren – a sound popularised by Jamaican dancehall music – Akai‘s latest synth plugin, Ring The Alarm, is set to bring the bounce of dancehall to the masses.

Created in collaboration with AIR Music Tech, the synth allows users to customise their own unique alarm sounds. The engine boasts an oscillator, LFO controls with different shapes, and even echo and feedback controls.

Despite its simple interface, the plugin allows a respectable degree of flexibility. There is an envelope that automates on the LFO speed, and the LFO’s multiple wave shapes can be easily tweaked. Users can also toy with tape echo and spring reverb effects.

The plugin is designed to be a hands-on, experimental experience. Akai has posted a video of the synth plugin in action, and it highlights just how easily the sounds can be manipulated.

While some may consider the plugin a specialist piece of software, it’s remarkably versatile. It’s able to construct a soporific, effortlessly smooth reggae instrumental transitions, but is equally as comfortable dishing out almost Space Invaders-esque bleeps and buzzes.

The plugin runs as a VST2, VST3 and AU plugin on Mac and Windows, and works standalone on MPC hardware.

Priced at £24.99, Ring The Alarm is available now from Akai’s MPC store.