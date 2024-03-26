Akai Professional’s stem separation software MPC Stems is now available for its MPC desktop software

Akai Professional has unveiled MPC Stems, an advanced feature for its MPC desktop software.

The feature allows you to separate vocals, drums, bass, and musical elements seamlessly for more freedom, control, and precision in sampling.

MPC Stems integrates with the iconic MPC workflow, and gives users the ability to extract drums, isolate bass lines, and work with a capella vocals.

The development of MPC Stems is the latest step in Akai Professional’s work in music production technology, which has been going for four decades. It’s fully supported by the following MPC hardware in Controller Mode: Live series, MPC One, MPC One +, MPC X, MPC XSE, MPC Key 61, MPC Key 37, and MPC Studio MK2.

The feature is also supported by the new 2.14 Software/Firmware update for the MPC Desktop Software.

Andy Mac, Head of MPC Artist Relations, says, “Building on our legacy, MPC Stems represents a monumental leap forward in sampling technology for producer communities around the world. With MPC Stems, we’re pioneering a future where producers have unparalleled creative freedom. This is the next chapter in music production, and we are very excited to see what people create.”

MPC Stems is powered by a separation engine from zPlane to deliver optimum sound quality and give producers the chance to access and manipulate samples with an interface that’s easy to get around.

Among the notable fans of MPC Stems include Pete Rock, Ski Beatz, Marco Polo, Damon Flores, and Cookin Soul, the latter saying, “Stems changed the way I listen to records. It changed the way I create my music. When looking for samples I know I can flip parts of songs that were not possible.”

MPC Stems is available from the MPC website exclusively for $9.99. It’s compatible only with MPC Desktop Software, and you can find out more information on Akai Professional’s website.