After its recent leak – the uber-compact Akai MPC Key 37 has officially landed

The smaller version of Akai’s MPC Key 61 features 37 synth-action keys, 16 velocity-sensitive RGB pads and a ton more features for producers and beatmakers.

The Akai MPC Key 37 has finally landed. Yes, we’ve been expecting it ever since that sneaky leak right before NAMM, but Akai has now made the release official, and you can snag yours right away.

As its name suggests, the MPC Key 37 is a compact version of Akai’s MPC Key 61. Featuring 37 full-size synth-action keys with aftertouch and 16 velocity-sensitive RGB pads, the keyboard boasts the same multi-core processing as its 61-key flagship sibling and the MPC X SE.

Despite its small footprint, the MPC Key 37 has the same 7” multi-touch screen featured in other Akai MPC models. It also comes with four 360-degree Q-Link knobs.

Elsewhere, the MPC Key 37 is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as more than 8GB of samples and drum kits and eight plugin instruments.

New customers will also receive a voucher to redeem one additional plugin from Akai’s premium collection. The premium collection features advanced instruments like Moog Model D and JURA, two synths hugely popular in the ’80s. There are also multi-effects insert plugins to utilise, including Flavor Pro, AIR Delay Pro, and Flex Beat.

In terms of connectivity, in addition to audio and MIDI I/O, the machine comes with USB-A and USB-B ports, four CV/Gate output jacks for sending up to eight CV or gate signals to modular systems, and an SD card slot. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for fast, wireless updates, downloads, and authorisations of all MPC instrument and insert effect plugins.

Support for MPC Stems will also be included in future updates, says Akai. Meanwhile, each unit will come shipped with MPC2 Desktop Software for Mac/PC.

Senior Product Developer Dan Gill says: “MPC Key 37 picks up the baton and runs with the legacy of the MPC legend, providing integral control and expressive playing in an inviting layout that will fit into any studio setup. MPC Key 37 not only encapsulates the rich history of MPC but is also the first look into the future. We’re proud to announce the next chapter of sampling, MPC Stems support on MPC2 Desktop.”

Priced at $899, the MPC Key 37 is now available to order through authorised Akai Professional dealers worldwide.

Learn more at Akai Professional.