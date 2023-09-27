AIAIAI’s UNIT-4 Wireless+ is the world’s first wireless studio monitor

Built for portability, the UNIT-4 offers EQ control via an app as well as 20 hours of playback time.

AIAIAI has just revealed the UNIT-4 Wireless+ studio monitor, heralding it as the world’s first wireless professional studio monitor aimed at producers and musicians.

The Danish brand, usually known for its headphones, is set to officially launch the speaker in October, but we’ve now been given a sneak peek at this groundbreaking new product.

The UNIT-4 Wireless+ is extremely portable, with a weight of just 2.5kg, and battery-powered, offering over twenty hours of playback time. The aim of this, say AIAIAI, is to let producers make music from anywhere, offering “complete wireless freedom”.

Aside from portability, the 2-way active monitors provide a precise soundstage and neutral frequency response, ensuring tonal accuracy with a flat +/-2dB frequency response from 50Hz to 20kHz.

They also provide clean bass extension down to 40Hz through a bespoke acoustic design, featuring a 4-inch woofer and 1-inch silk-dome tweeter with a crossover at 3kHz. These are housed in a bass reflex enclosure made from recycled plastic to minimise sound resonance and colouration. It looks to be sturdy too, alongside portable, with a magnetic steel grille guarding the woofer and tweeter.

You can use the AIAIAI app to adjust the EQ levels of the speaker via a five-band EQ feature.

The UNIT-4 supports ultra-low latency wireless connections via the X02 transmitter or Bluetooth 5.2, and it also offers cabled connections with 3.5mm mini-jack and 6.3mm balanced TRS inputs.

As with many of AIAIAI’s products, it’s good for the environment, boasting a design that caters for disassembly. It also is made from 100 per cent recycled plastics, and is future-proof, allowing users to upgrade and replace components.

AIAIAI’s UNIT-4 Wireless+ monitor speakers will be available to buy in October. They will cost $700. You can pre-order and read more via aiaiai.audio.