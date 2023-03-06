AI-powered tool Auto-Instrumental from Chordal and AudioShake creates on-demand instrumentals

Auto-Instrumental uses AI to recognise, isolate, and extract different components in a piece of audio

Chordal and AudioShake have teamed up to create Auto-Instrumental – a tool which uses AI to provide instant creation of instrumentals for a range of purposes.

The all-new tool increases sync likelihood and provides flexibility for music supervisors and content professionals to fit music into scenes. Auto-Instrumental was created to “empower rights holders to offer music supervisors the first ever on-demand solution for their artists’ music through instant instrumental creation”, according to Chordal.

AI in this tool can recognise, isolate, and extract different components in a piece of audio, to fit music around busy moments of dialogue and sound design in trailers, advertisements and more.

Chordal’s Co-founder, Grayson Sanders said of the launch in a press release, “AudioShake is no doubt the industry leader in AI audio separation technology, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring content professionals one step closer to the music they fall in love with on Chordal.

“Auto-Instrumental reduces the time of obtaining an instrumental from days or weeks (if it even exists!) to a matter of seconds, making it immediately possible to trial music to picture.”

AudioShake’s Founder and CEO, Jessica Powell added, “AudioShake’s AI instrumentals are widely used by sync departments and music supervisors, so integrating our service within Chordal’s streamlined sync platform will make life easier for rights holders and supervisors alike, and help open new opportunities for artists.”

Auto-Instrumental is available now on a subscription basis or one-time bundle. To find the right pricing package for you, go to chordal.com.