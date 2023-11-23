A2D2 streams audio directly from analogue devices to your smart speakers

Bring the warm tone from your record player over to your smart speakers.

A2D2 is a new product that allows users to stream audio directly from devices such as record players or tape decks to smart speakers such as Alexa or Sonos.

The purpose of A2D2 is to carry the warm, rich tones of analogue devices that people love so much, and merge them with the modern convenience of smart devices.

A2D2 is small in size and has the “footprint of a credit card,” yet it can carry any analogue output to a WiFi-enabled device. For private listening, you can also use your smartphone with Bluetooth or wired headphones to listen to your favourite vinyl records, CDs or tapes.

“If your device outputs analogue audio, A2D2 can hear it,” says the startup brand. “It’ll digitise the audio it receives and then beam it to whatever device you like. We designed A2D2 to work best with Smart Speakers, but you can also tune in on your PC/Mac or Smart TV.”

Take a look at the video for more:

The revival of physical music formats such as vinyl and cassette tapes is continuing to grow. Earlier this year it was revealed that vinyl records had overtaken PlayStation games as the second biggest selling physical format of entertainment in the UK.

Data from the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) revealed in September that vinyl records had brought in £80.9 million so far at that time.

In 2022, Taylor Swift’s Midnights became the first album to sell better on vinyl than CD in 35 years, with the pop star having sold over 800,000 units of the album on vinyl at its initial release.

A2D2 is available now for £119. Shipping will commence in December, and you can currently get 20 percent off until Cyber Monday. Find out more at A2D2.