Save a massive £236 on Sonnox’s Oxford Reverb plugin with this insane deal

Plugin Boutique is offering a huge 83 per cent off Sonnox’s popular Oxford Reverb until 21 January as part of a New Year deal.

As we continue settling into 2024, many of us are thinking of ways in which we can spice up our production work. If the festive season left a large hole in your wallet but you’re hungry for a new plugin to get stuck into, we may just have tracked down the deal for you.

Originally listed on Plugin Boutique for a price of £282, you can now purchase the Sonnox Oxford Reverb for just £46 – a saving of £236. Released many moons ago back in the late 2000s, the plugin has earned some impressive user ratings on site. Currently, it is rated a full five stars across sound quality, ease of use, features, and presets.

If you need a refresher of what it has to offer, then here are all the key features you need to know about: The Oxford Reverb is a stereo reverb plugin. It comes with 120 presets as a foundation to build upon – from “drier ambiences and open reverberant spaces, to sound effects and settings inspired by classic hardware”. It avoids fixed algorithms to provide users with control of all parameters.

Key tools include:

Independent paths for Early Reflections and Reverb Tail

Paths can be combined or used separately

Integrated five-band Oxford EQ

Separation control alters stereo width of input signal

Presets include Halls, Chambers, Rooms, Ambience and more

The Oxford Reverb works with hosts such as Pro Tools 11, Ableton Live, Cubase and more. Formats include AAX, VST2 and VST3 for Windows, or AAX, AU, and VST3 for macOS.

Find out more over at Plugin Boutique, or view more of MusicTech’s latest deals.