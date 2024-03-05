303 Day deals: 50% off D16 Group’s Phoscyon 2 and Arturia’s Acid V

303 Day may be done, but the deals are not. These two fantastic plugin synths are half-price this week, so grab ‘em while they’re hot!

Plugin Boutique is offering 50 per cent off on two Roland TB-303 emulation plugins for 303 Day. And while yes, 303 Day may be over, these two deals are still on offer, which is great news for acid bassline lovers.

The two plugin synths on offer are Arturia’s Acid V – just $99 until Friday 8 March – and D16 Group’s Phoscyon 2, which is $59 until Thursday 7 March.

Let’s delve into the features that make these plugins essential for any music producer looking to create acid house or experiment with the sounds of the iconic Roland TB-303 bassline synth:

Arturia Acid V – 50% off until Friday

Arturia Acid V features a circuit-accurate remodelling of the iconic 303, giving you a raw, biting, and punchy sound that defined dance music in the ’80s and ’90s.

With modern updates including an advanced sequencer, multi-mode distortion, quick-fire modulation, and more, Acid V goes above and beyond the hardware original for a fraction of the cost.

In our review of Acid V, we praised its “gorgeous acid sound”, “hidden fine-tuning parameters” and “extensive modulation section”, writing: “It’s squelchy and meaty and will certainly satisfy your acid cravings.”

Take advantage of this fantastic half-price discount, available until Friday 8 March, at Plugin Boutique.

D16 Group Phoscyon 2 – 50% off until Thursday

While Acid V emulates the sonics for the 303 beautifully, Phoscyon 2 by D16 Group takes the concept of a 303 emulation to new heights by adding tons of new features only possible in software.

Offering access to not just one, but every modded version of the TB-303, Phoscyon 2 lets you replicate the distinctive character of each unit using Calibration Parameters. Dive deep into the synth’s inner workings with access to service trim pots and tweaks, unlocking a new dimension of control and musical expression.

There’s also an advanced effects chain, an intuitive sequencer/arpeggiator, and a variety of trigger modes so you can shape your acid bassline in a variety of exciting ways.

Find D16 Group’s Phoscyon 2 for just $59 on Plugin Boutique. This offer ends on Thursday 7 March.

What is 303 Day?

303 Day, celebrated annually on 3 March each year, pays homage to the Roland TB-303, a legendary analogue bass synthesizer that shaped the electronic music landscape after its launch in 1981.

It’s a day for music enthusiasts to come together, celebrate the iconic sounds of the TB-303, and explore the innovative ways modern technology continues to capture its essence through plugins like Acid V and Phoscyon 2.

Find more deals on Plugin Boutique.