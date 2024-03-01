All of iZotope’s mixing and mastering plugins are on sale at 72% discount

The iZotope Everything Bundle – just one of the many plugin suites on offer – has dropped in price by over $1,500.

Mixing and mastering plugins are a crucial asset for modern day music production – and iZotope’s are among the most sought-after. Usually, the company’s plugins will set you back hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars. This month, though, you can get them all for up to 72 per cent off, with upgrade pricing available, too.

Plugin Boutique is hosting the deal, which cuts over $1,400/£1,150 on the iZotope Everything Bundle, and up to 60 per cent off on other individual plugins.

READ MORE: Best synth plugins 2024: 10 of the best polyphonic synth plugins for all genres

In the iZotope Everything Bundle, you’ll get – yes – everything that iZotope has to offer.

That includes Ozone 11 Advanced, Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig Pro, Nectar 4, RX 10 Advanced, Neutron 4, Dialogue Match, Insight 2, BT’s Stutter Edit 2, VocalSynth 2 and… honestly, loads more. A ton of Brainworx plugins are in there, too, really making this one heck of a bundle to claim.

It’s still expensive, though – £1,200/$1,500 is never easy to part with – so the individual plugins are on sale, too.

If you only want the Ozone 11 Standard mastering plugin, for example, it’s available at a 49 per cent discount, making it just $120/£95.

Elsewhere, Neoverb is available for just £47/$60, saving you 55 per cent off the original price.

If you already own an earlier version of an iZotope plugin, there’s really no better time to upgrade than now. All upgrade prices are slashed by up to 60 per cent, making the iZotope Everything Bundle Upgrade just £267/$338 if you own any iZotope RX Advanced or Post Production Suite software.

Crossgrades are on offer, too, meaning you can get any other iZotope product at a discounted rate if you already have another piece of iZotope software. So, for example, you can get Neutron 4 with a discount of £117/$148 if you own any other iZotope plugin.

This is just the tip of the iceberg; there are loads of iZotope plugins on sale at the moment until 27 March 2024. Head over to Plugin Boutique to browse them all.

Find more music technology deals and news at MusicTech.