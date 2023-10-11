1010music launches the nanobox | tangerine for “extreme sampling” in a product the size of “a juicebox”
A zesty new approach to sampling has arrived.
1010Music Nanobox Tangerine
1010music has launched a new, ultra-compact sampler – the nanobox | tangerine – which allows for “extreme sampling” from a product which the brand compares to the size of a juicebox.
This small, orange wonder launched just yesterday on 10 October, to celebrate 10/10 day (a nod to the brand name), and it ships in November this year.
1010music is already known for its range of samplers, including bitbox, blackbox, and nanobox | razzamatazz. But the nanobox | tangerine is described as an “übersampler” which can handle complex, dense, multi-sampled sound sets.
Users just need to plug in a sound source and hit record. A Multi-sample Wizard lets you easily sample other synths and drum machines, and you can also import banks of instrument sounds complete with keyboard splits and sample layers.
The aim of nanobox | tangerine is to offer an easy and fun way to sample like days gone by, but with today’s sound quality, processing and storage all in a pocket-sized format.
Check out more in the video below:
Other features include:
- 24 voice polyphony
- 16 velocity layers
- 576 simultaneous streaming samples via microSD
- Multi-sample and melodic playback via touchscreen, internal sequencer or MIDI
- 1.7GB piano from makers of well-known, industry-standard piano libraries
- 4GB of versatile one shot samples, loops, sampled instruments and sound effects
- Automatic sample slicer with editing with synced clips/loops
- Sequencer with realtime recording and input quantization
- Reverb and delay effects
- Eight touchscreen sample pads
- Colour coordinated USB cable
- One stereo audio input and output
Back in August, we listed the nanobox | lemondrop in our roundup of the best synths under £600 to buy in 2023. The compact polyphonic granular synthesiser offers touch-based control, and has four-voice polyphony, dual granulators, and an oscillator.
The nanobox | tangerine is listed at $399 USD, and is available from November.
Find out more via 1010music.
