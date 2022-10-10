1010Music’s Razzmatazz Nanobox is designed to create the juiciest drum rhythms anywhere, anytime

1010Music has launched the latest addition to its range of mini grooveboxes, the Razzmatazz – a compact drum sequencer that the brand says is designed to create the “juiciest beats” on the go.

The Razzmatazz joins 1010Music’s lineup of Nanoboxes. Combining powerful FM synthesis with sampling in a compact, portable design, the dinky drum machine can help you capture the “tastiest rhythms” wherever you happen to be, claims the brand.

Featuring what 1010Music considers “advanced voice architecture”, the Razzmatazz lets you perform using either the eight touchscreen drum and percussion pads featured on the device or with your favourite MIDI controller. You can make use of mini TRS connectors for MIDI in and out, clock in, line in and line out.

Despite its compact size, the sound of each drum pad can be sculpted and fine-tuned in a way that captures your desired tone best. You can do this by combining any variation of two FM oscillators and a WAV file – you can import your own via SD card – and also using the two filters, two envelopes, a resonator and more onboard tools. If you’re inspired by a sound in the world around you, you can sample it into the Razzmatazz using the line input, with a maximum sampling time of up to 30 seconds.

In addition, the Razzmatazz also puts an extensive range of percussive sounds at your fingertips, with 120 preset kits and sequencers catered for genres including techno, IDM, classic rock, soul and more.

Four unique types of distortion are also built into Razzmatazz, allowing you to custom tailor your sound each step of the way – providing everything from gritty kick drums to sharp and precise-sounding hi-hats.

As seen with previous versions of the Nanobox series, the compact design allows for the unit to be impressively portable, and also allows you to efficiently and easily map MIDI controls to macro parameters and mixer settings.

The Nanobox series of synthesizers was first launched by 1010Music at the start of this year, kicking off the range with the Lemondrop and Fireball models.

The Razzmatazz mini drum sequencer is available now for £399. Find out more about the Nanobox series on 1010Music’s website.