Knobcon 2023: 1010Music’s Bluebox mixer goes Eurorack

Smack it in your rack and hit the road with a self-contained, electronic music powerhouse!

1010Music has announced the Bluebox Eurorack edition – a new Eurorack mixer with effects and multichannel recording/ playback based on the popular bluebox desktop mixer.

Bluebox is the elegant way to get high-quality mixing, effects and integrated recording and playback all in one super-optimized 30 hp form factor. Like all 1010Music products, the mixer is digital, featuring a touchscreen with knobs to let you quickly control volume, gain, 4 band parametric EQ, pan, reverb and delay effects, mute/solo and record/play functions for each track.

With Bluebox, you get 12 mono or 6 stereo tracks of sound mixing — including pre-recorded sounds. Users can independently route each track to any combination of outputs, such as four mono tracks to two stereo outputs or to the stereo headphone out, and record hours of music as 48k, 24 bit WAVs directly to the microSD card as multi-track or as the main stereo mix.

Handily, the module features the ability to playback pre-recorded tracks while recording new ones. You can also save and recall your project settings including all parameters for tracks, outputs, EQ and effects.

The Eurorack edition also comes with a couple of new features, including two USB-C ports for connecting external MIDI controllers and sending 2 channels of audio to your computer, as well as 6 mappable CV inputs for modulation and control. Meanwhile, MIDI input and output allow you to sync the clock with external gear for synchronised effects and metronome.

Measuring just 6″ x 5″x 1.6�″, the Bluebox’s compact size lets you smack it in your rack and hit the road with a self-contained, electronic music powerhouse. Each unit is priced at $699 and will be available starting in early October.

Check out a demo of the Bluebox Eurorack below.

Learn more at 1010music