Focusrite unveils new high-end Dante-compatible interface, the RedNet PCIeNX

The unit boasts 128 channels with up to 24-bit and 192kHz audio, and “ultra-low round-trip latency”.

Focusrite has added a new high-end audio interface to its product lineup, the RedNet PCIeNX.

Aimed primarily at professionals and other non-casual audiophiles, the RedNet PCIeNX boasts 128 channels with up to 24-bit and 192kHz audio and “ultra-low round-trip latency”. This, the company says, positions the interface as “perfect for Dolby Atmos or any high-channel-count Dante workflow.

For the uninitiated, Dante stands for Digital Audio Network Through Ethernet, and as implied, uses Ethernet wiring as a means of delivering ultra-low latency and high-fidelity audio.

Elsewhere, the RedNet PCIeNX boasts dual Ethernet RJ-45 connections for both switched and redundant mode, offering “flexible connectivity and the option to have a secondary network in mission-critical situations”. Additionally, the interface is compatible with both Mac and Windows systems.

“RedNet PCIeNX is a highly efficient solution for audio professionals, particularly those working with Dolby Atmos,” says Jack Cole, Focusrite Product Manager of Professional Solutions and Drivers.

“Its seamless integration and high-channel-count capabilities enable users to handle complex audio projects with ease, providing them with the necessary tools to deliver exceptional results in the immersive audio domain and beyond.”

The RedNet PCIeNX is priced at $1,599/£1,549/€1,749, and is available to preorder now over at Focusrite.

In other Focusrite news, late last year, the company announced its acquisition of Sonnox for £9.1 million, marking its first-ever partnership with an audio-processing software company.