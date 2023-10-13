Tim Bergling Foundation announces 2023 return of Avicii tribute concert

The Tim Bergling Foundation, which is named after the DJ, first launched the event in 2021 to honour his life and legacy.

The Tim Bergling Foundation has announced the return of its Avicii tribute concert for 2023, Together For A Better Day, which is due to take place at the Avicii Arena.

The foundation was originally set up in honour of the DJ and producer to advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis by his parents Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén.

The announcement of the concert was shared on World Mental Health Day (10 October), and it is set to take place on 6 December 2023. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, sadly took his own life in 2018 aged just 28.

This year’s event will feature performances from Yung Lean, Griff, Cherrie, Dan Tyminski, Cleo, Jireel, Daniela Rathana, Adaam, Jelassi + Ayan Ahmed, Hurula, Thomas Stenström, Wermland Operas Orkester and more. Plus, there will be a performance from a secret artist who has not been announced publicly.

The first tribute concert took place in 2021, and offered longtime Avicii fans an opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy, right in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden at the very stadium which was re-named to honour the EDM hit artist.

Avicii’s 2013 track Wake Me Up hit two billion streams on Spotify back in August. It became the fourth ever dance track to hit such a huge milestone. It was also announced earlier this year that a documentary about Avicii was in the works.

It was said to include previously unreleased footage and fresh interviews with Avicii’s family and friends, as well as fellow stars of the EDM world like Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell of Swedish House Mafia. No further details have since been released.

Find out more and get tickets via The Tim Bergling Foundation.