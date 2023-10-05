Solid State Logic to debut new hardware, software, consoles, controllers and plugins at AES NY 2023

“We have many exciting product announcements planned, and this year we are particularly excited to be sharing the exhibition floor with our Nashville-based neighbours, Harrison.”

Solid State Logic is set to launch an array of new products at this year’s AES New York event. The brand will share booth space with audio company Harrison, which it recently acquired in April of 2023.

SSL will be situated at Booth 824 at the event, which is scheduled to take place between Wednesday 25 and Friday 27 October at the Javitz Center in New York City. The brand will be showcasing new hardware and software, developed from the company’s “rich heritage” in analogue console design.

Also at the booth, attendees can catch the latest hybrid production tools from SSL such as its UF1 and UC1 controllers, as well as its Fusion processor and THE BUS+ compressor.

ORIGIN 16, which launched at AES last year, will also be available for demonstration. The mixing console and the UF8 controller delivers analogue sound combined with DAW control, and SSL says it will be highlighting how this combination presents “the best of both worlds” for producers and engineers.

Also set to be showcased is ​System T, which combines 9.1.6 monitoring, “cutting-edge” digital audio handling and advanced production workflows including Dolby Atmos, with SSL ​ production tools optimised for immersive music. The large-format, modular S500 console will be available for demos, too.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers, partners and friends to AES NY,” says Nigel Beaumont, Managing Director at Solid State Logic. “As usual, we have many exciting product announcements planned, and this year we are particularly excited to be sharing the exhibition floor with our Nashville-based neighbours, Harrison.”

As well as a range of exhibitors, AES will host a run of talks, panels and presentations. The full schedule is online now. View the current SSL product line up via the official Solid State Logic website. You can also register and find out more about AES NY 2023 here.