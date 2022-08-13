DJ and producer Sherelle outlines details of new workshops to empower LGBTQ+ and BIPOC artists

The brand will host sessions later this year, with aid from a number of special guests.

Further details and lineups for a number of London-based music production workshops, taking place in October and hosted by DJ, music producer Sherelle’s BEAUTIFUL initiative, have been released.

READ MORE: Spotify Is Testing Out Ticket Sales Directly To Music Fans

Made in partnership with the gear company AIAIAI, BEAUTIFUL is giving aspiring music artists access to a range of four workshops – all developed to provide opportunities to those who may feel excluded from the current music scene. The launch aims to create a safe space for queer and BIPOC musicians and provide tips on how to succeed as a modern artist.

The workshops, which will take place in London this October, will feature the help of Phoebe Gold (manager, PinkPantheress), Errol (Touching Bass), Hannah Shogbola (United Talent).

Also included in the lineup of events, running from 6-25 October is the head of the iconic UKG and bassline record label Butterz, Elijah, and artists LCY and Mura Masa.

Not only looking to share knowledge on how to succeed as a musician in the current day, the academy is also set to educate participants on the history and political impact of Black music – launching discussions into how artists can demand recognition and overcome obstacles in their careers.

First forming the brand in 2020, BEAUTIFUL was made to combat the overt whitewashing of the music scene and provide support from experts who wanted to strive for more inclusivity and acceptance in the industry.

“The main premise of these workshops is to help give people a foot up in their career in music, nurture their development and educate them in both the business and creative aspects of the music industry,” BEAUTIFUL says in a press statement. “They are specifically aimed towards queer and BIPOC students from various economic backgrounds – people that may not have previously had access to these kinds of resources.”

Enrolments for the workshops are currently taking place, with submissions closing on August 22. Those interested in taking part can apply here.