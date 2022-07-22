She Knows Tech Summit 2022 aims to bridge the music industry’s gender gap

She Knows Tech Summit, an event conference that aims to inspire, empower and support women and non-binary professionals in music tech, returns for 2022.

The She Knows Tech collective seeks to create a shift in diversity, inclusion and visability within the recording industry by highlighting women and gender minorities in technical positions and providing a platform for them to host masterclasses, workshops and discussion panels.

Supported by audio brands such as Ableton, Spitfire Audio, iZotope, Kilohearts and many more, the summit offers dynamic programming focused on music production, sound design, immersive audio, live performance & DJing.

As well as this, there is also a series of masterclasses on offer from the impressive lineup of producers, engineers, and artists including GRAMMY-winning producer duo Nova Wav, award-winning producer, engineer & rapper Crystal Caines; GRAMMY-nominated artist-producer Carolyn Malachi; Dr. Susan Rogers, best known for her work as Prince’s studio engineer; and Emily Lazar, the first woman to win a GRAMMY for Best Engineered Album.

While last year’s event was fully virtual with over 200 participants from 10+ countries, this year’s event will be hosted in New York City’s Power Station, which is one of the most awarded and decorated studios in the world. The event will also be live streamed, ensuring that participants from all over the world can participate in the summit.

In addition to this, She Knows Tech is partnering with We Are Moving The Needle to host a job fair during the summit, inviting labels and audio companies nationwide to participate.

For more information about the She Knows Tech Summit, you can visit summit.sheknows.tech.