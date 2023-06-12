Why did Primavera Sound Madrid cancel its first day?

Primavera Sound Madrid was forced to cancel its opening day on Thursday.

The cancellation of the music festival’s first day, which occurred on 8 June, was due to “severe weather conditions”, organisers stated.

The team behind Primavera Sound Madrid – the first-ever edition in the Spanish capital – posted the news to social media on Wednesday, 7 June.

“Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival, and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8 June, with heavy storms during the afternoon… the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons…”

The remainder of the festival continued as planned on Saturday, 10, and Sunday, 11 June, but was still hit with rain, causing the opening of its doors on Saturday to be delayed.

Gracias por vuestra comprensión. Nos vemos a partir del viernes en Ciudad del Rock 💔

__ Thank you for your understanding. See you from Friday onwards in Ciudad del Rock 💔 pic.twitter.com/zEBMd9BhJ0 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 7, 2023

Those who held tickets for Thursday – which was due to see performances from New Order, Pusha T, Folamour, PinkPantheress, Rema, and Hudson Mohawke – were granted access on either Friday or Saturday with the same ticket.

The rest of the festival went to plan, with Kendrick Lamar, Fred again.., Skrillex, TSHA, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Two Shell and Overmono all performing.

More fire than wind or rain affected the Barcelona edition of Primavera Sound the weekend before, however, when Skrillex’s stage caught fire. Thankfully, the fire was put out, no one was injured and the show went ahead roughly ten minutes later.

